Packers vs. Jets, Week 6 2022: Live game updates & discussion

It’s almost time for kickoff today between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. The two teams’ offenses are each run by a LaFleur brother — head coach Matt for Green Bay and offensive coordinator Mike for New York — which should make today’s game an intriguing matchup.

The Packers come in reeling from last week’s surprising defeat at the hands of the New York Giants and will look to avoid the same fate against the other team that plays in New Jersey. The Jets appear to be on the upswing, however, with several exciting young playmakers on offense as well as dynamic defenders at a few different levels of their defense.

Can the Packers shake off their doldrums and put together a quality four-quarter performance for the first time all season? Join us here in our game thread as we find out together and discuss the events of the game in the comments.

Live Updates from Packers Media