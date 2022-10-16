Packers Week 6 Inactives: OLB Rashan Gary will play against the Jets

When outside linebacker Tipa Galeai was placed on the injured reserve by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, after the team only elevated receiver Juwann Winfree to the gameday roster, it was a clear sign that the Packers felt good about Rashan Gary’s availability on Sunday. Officially, it was announced today that Gary (toe) will play in Week 6 against the New York Jets, meaning that the Packers’ only player inactive due to injury is receiver Christian Watson. Watson is dealing with his second hamstring injury of the season and the team is considering shutting him down for a while, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Beyond Watson, the four healthy scratches in this game for Green Bay are tackle Rasheed Walker, guard Sean Rhyan, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. All four of those players are rookie draft picks. Toure and Ford have yet to be active for a gameday roster in 2022. Walker and Rhyan were only active when tackles Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari were still unable to play in games.

It’s worth noting that the Packers didn’t sign anyone off of their practice squad today, which is relevant since the roster sits at 52 players currently. Maybe that final roster spot is going to go to end up going to running back Kylin Hill, who began practicing with the team this week.

The Jets’ side of inactives is pretty straightforward. The only question mark coming into today was whether or not left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) was going to play after his limited participation in Wednesday and Thursday practices. He is active for the game, which leaves just pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) as the sole injured Jet who will not suit up against the Packers.

Full Inactives