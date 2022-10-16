Packers’ scoring woes continue as Jets upset Green Bay 27-10

Last week, the Green Bay Packers lost their first game as touchdown favorites under head coach Matt LaFleur. On Monday, LaFleur backed the team’s gameplan against the New York Giants, as he claimed that execution was the problem.

It only took seven days before LaFleur would add his second loss as a touchdown favorite in his career. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the last time Green Bay lost back-to-back games as touchdown favorites was back in 1998 before some of the current Packers were born. To say this two-game stretch has been disappointing is an understatement, as most fans already believed that the team was trending in the wrong direction before the Week 6 loss.

In the 27-10 loss, the Green Bay Packers saw a field goal and a punt (returned for a Jets touchdown) blocked. Up until this point in the season, the special teams unit has looked solid after a disastrous 2021 campaign on that phase of the game.

Defensively, the team did a good job of bottling up the Jets’ passing offense outside of one long catch by receiver Corey Davis off of play action. Unfortunately, their two-high safety defensive structure once again struggled at stopping the run as New York put up 182 yards on the ground and saw three players go for gains of 20 yards or more in the game. The regression of inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and the lack of play-makers outside of Kenny Clark on the interior is clear as day.

Offensively, we were told that quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury, which happened on the Hail Mary attempt in London, was no big deal. Instead, Rodgers was seen holding his throwing hand throughout the game as it appeared that the thumb was bothering him from start to finish. Through the air, the passing game once again devolved into feast or famine sideline shots, leading to sporadic “wow” plays in between punts.

The offensive line struggled mightily this week, giving up four sacks as they led the way for just 60 rushing yards. Right guard Royce Newman, who has struggled for the better part of a year and half, was actually benched right before halftime for Jake Hanson, who started at right guard when Newman played right tackle earlier in the season. Hanson, unfortunately, went down with a biceps injury after his single drive on the field and was unable to return, forcing Newman back into the lineup. Receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) also left the game due to an injury.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.



Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

As the Jets walked off the field, New York cornerback Sauce Gardner donned a cheesehead and taunted a stunned Lambeau Field crowd. Receiver Allen Lazard popped the cheesehead off of him in the tunnel in frustration, which is more than understood.