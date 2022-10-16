The Repack: How bad are the Packers?

Tex was lucky enough to enjoy nature this Sunday so Tyler Brooke joined Justis Mosqueda on this week’s The Repack to recap the Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. The Packers’ offensive line looked terrible and their special teams unit finally allowed blocks in 2022. Their defense can’t stop the run and their offense can’t score points. In this 40-minute vent session, Tyler and Justis try to boil this season down to one question: Just how bad are the Packers?

