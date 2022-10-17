Do you have any answers for how to fix the Green Bay Packers? If so, please report to 1265 Lombardi Avenue immediately.

The Packers themselves don’t seem to have any solutions for their recent struggles, which have resulted in back-to-back losses to both teams from New Jersey. To make matters worse, the Packers have to leave for a three-week road trip next week, first heading to Washington before visits to Detroit and Buffalo afterwards before they finally return home.

Before that trip to Buffalo, and really, before the team heads to the greater D.C. area next Sunday, this team needs to find some explanations for their struggles, particularly on offense. Meanwhile, the defense looked significantly better in the first half before giving up big plays in the second half to undo the progress that they had made in the first 30 minutes.

The Packers surely are not soliciting feedback from fans, owners, or anyone else outside the building, but at this point, it doesn’t appear that those inside the facility have the answers. Let’s take a spin around the coverage of Sunday’s game to see what the reactions are to Sunday’s game from around the rest of Packers media.

As Aaron Rodgers preaches manifestation, the Packers offense is in shambles - The Athletic ($)

You'd never know that the Packers have the two-time defending MVP or one of the better running back duos in the league if you just watched Sunday's game -- this team needs to find an identity on offense and it needs to do so immediately.

Aaron Rodgers - Simplifying things might fix Packers' offense | ESPN

Rodgers' answer to the struggles is vague but there's only so far that simplifying the offense can go when the team dropped six passes and allowed nine QB hits.

Packers’ strong defensive start not enough to ground Jets | Packers.com

Of course, the offense wasn't the only offender, as the defense gave up a trio of big plays in the second half that all directly led to points.

Packers WR Randall Cobb avoids season-ending ankle injury | Packers Wire

If there's any good news, it's that Cobb's ankle is not broken, only sprained, and he should be back at some point later this season.

Packers booed at Lambeau after first back-to-back losses for LaFleur | Packersnews.com

Then again, that's the extent of the good news, and Packers fans let the team have it early and often on Sunday afternoon.

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Sued Because It's Made In North Carolina | Delish.com

*looks around nervously*