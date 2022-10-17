Monday Night Football, Week 6: Broncos vs. Chargers picks and game info

Week six in the NFL’s 2022 season comes to a close today with Monday Night Football. Tonight, the Denver Broncos make their fourth appearance in prime time out of six games this season, which has made for some rough games for general NFL fans.

In the first three of these contests, the Broncos are 1-2 and those games have combined for just 75 points between them — a 17-16 Seattle win on Monday Night in week one, an 11-10 Broncos win over the 49ers on Sunday night in week three, and last week’s brutal 12-9 Colts victory on Thursday Night Football. In fact, with Russell Wilson under center, the Broncos are averaging just 15 points per game, good for second-fewest in the NFL.

Up against them tonight are an AFC West rival in the form of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Justin Herbert-led Chargers are a top-ten scoring team this season, but they are allowing the third-most points per game in the NFL.

What will give? The Broncos anemic offense or the Chargers’ leaky defense? Join us tonight to find out.

WHO?

Denver Broncos (2-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

WHERE?

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

WHEN?

Monday, October 17, 2022

5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Standard Broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

