Commanders QB Carson Wentz (finger) not expected to play vs Packers

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz could be placed on injured reserve due to a fractured ring finger. Per Rapoport, Wentz is in Los Angeles visiting a hand specialist who is evaluating an injury that typically takes four to six weeks to recover from.

Wentz was injured in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football in a win over the Chicago Bears. Behind Wentz, the Commanders roster Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell at the position. In all likelihood, Heinicke would start in place of Wentz.

Heinicke, who played in the XFL in 2020, started 15 games for Washington in 2021 and posted a 7-8 record. Against Green Bay last season, Heinicke threw 37 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception to go along with four sacks. He also carried the ball 10 times for 95 rushing yards in a 24-10 Commanders loss.

While Washington has looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, much of that is centered around an underperforming Wentz. It’s not out of question to think that Heinicke might be the better quarterback on the roster, just in terms of the efficiency he can bring onto the field down-to-down.

The Packers have learned the hard way with battles against Bailey Zappe, Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson in the last three weeks to not overlook games where Aaron Rodgers has the obvious edge at the quarterback position. Green Bay opened up as 5.5-point favorites against the Commanders the week, after losing back-to-back games as touchdown favorites, but the line has yet to move since Rapoport’s report. That in itself might be an indictment on the difference between Wentz and Heinicke starting under center.