Packers Reacts Survey, Week 7: Would you give Elgton Jenkins a mega deal?

Things aren’t going the Green Bay Packers’ way this season. At 3-3, the Packers are still in the mix in the NFC playoff hunt, but the NFC North seems to be slipping out of grasp with the Minnesota Vikings up two games and a head-to-head tie-breaker.

One reason for this is the Packers’ struggling offensive line, particularly on the right side, which had a terrible showing against the New York Jets in Green Bay’s second of back-to-back losses as touchdown favorites. Former Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins has transitioned to right tackle this season and looks like a fish out of water at a position he rarely played before 2022. Many are asking for him to be moved to right guard where Royce Newman, who was benched momentarily on Sunday for Jake Hanson before Hanson’s injury, has also struggled.

While we are “only” six weeks into the season, we’re one-third of the way through the 2022 regular season slate in what is a contract season for Jenkins. Fairly soon, the Packers are going to need to make a decision on if paying Jenkins, at either tackle or guard, is worth keeping him on what many assume is a market-setting contract. Along with Jenkins, outside linebacker Rashan Gary is expected to be one of Green Bay’s biggest extension candidates in the near future.

So let’s hear it: Would you give either Gary and/or Jenkins a market-setting deal?