Packers sign S Innis Gaines, release 2 from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers officially announced that the team has claimed Luke Tenuta off of waivers along with three practice squad moves. Tenuta’s agent broke the news on Monday that the 6’8” tackle would join the Packers’ 53-man roster.

Beyond the offensive line addition, Green Bay signed safety Innis Gaines to their practice squad and released both cornerback Benjie Franklin and inside linebacker Ray Wilborn. Gaines played with the Packers over the last two summers but was waived with an injury designation at cutdowns. Gaines originally injured his hamstring on Family Night, was able to return for Week 3 of the preseason and then reinjured his hamstring again. Based on the signing, though, it appears that he’s healed from the injury.

With Wilborn now out of the picture, the team’s sole practice squad inside linebacker is DQ Thomas, who joined the Packers in Week 3. The Packers currently roster four inside linebackers, after the recent signing of Eric Wilson, and the team should get back Krys Barnes, who is on the injured reserve for a high ankle sprain, at some point this season.

Franklin was signed to Green Bay’s practice squad in Week 1 after final cuts. The Packers brought him in on pre-draft visit this spring but were unable to sign him as an undrafted free agent following the draft. The team still has two cornerbacks on their practice squad: Kiondre Thomas and Corey Ballentine. Ballentine was signed by the team in Week 4 and has a history of returning on special teams. Thomas was elevated to the gameday roster in Week 4, making him one of three players to go from the practice squad to the gameday roster in 2022. The other two players to do so are receiver Juwann Winfree (Weeks 1, 3 and 6) and safety Micah Abernathy (Week 1.)

If you’re doing the math here, you’re correct in that the Packers do have a practice squad roster opening following the two releases and single addition. It was reported yesterday that the team is going to work out receiver Ty Fryfogle on Tuesday, which means Green Bay might be in the market for another practice squad receiver. Typically, the Packers bring in multiple players at the same position when they’re working out potential practice squad signings.