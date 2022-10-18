Aaron Rodgers addresses his thumb injury on The Pat McAfee Show

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured his thumb on a Hail Mary attempt in Week 5, which led to him missing Wednesday’s practice leading up to the team’s loss against the New York Jets last week. In a less-than-stellar effort in his first appearance since the injury, Rodgers completed 26 of 42 passing attempts for just 246 yards and a touchdown to go along with four sacks.

As awful of an OL performance as you'll ever see. A lot of blame to go around, but nobody is winning anything with that performance on OL. Beyond brutal. pic.twitter.com/HYUIYINbhO — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) October 17, 2022

Under duress all game behind a struggling offensive line, Rodgers was unable to produce, though, it’s tough to isolate if the issue is the offensive line, the group of receivers or Rodgers’ thumb. On his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers addressed his thumb injury, which he seems to think is a non-issue.

“Yeah, I was tapping it early in the week just to give it a little support. Saturday, in the walkthrough, I didn’t tape it and didn’t really do a whole lot. I wanted to go out and see how I felt Sunday in pre-game before I decided to tape it or not. I felt fine taking snaps from Josh [Myers] and then throwing the ball. I was doing pretty good. There was a hit early in the game — the one you are talking about — where we’re running a screen pass to the right and we had some miscommunication on the backside and I got hit and the natural reaction when you get hit is to kinda put your hands out. That kinda banged it up a little bit. So, I felt it, but it wasn’t a major issue and it’s not going to be an issue. I’m still gonna play.”

Rodgers was able to post an MVP season last year on an injured toe, but an injured thumb on his throwing hand is a different animal. Hopefully, his thumb is in as good of shape as he seems to claim. Last week, the Packers' offense was booed off of the field by their home crowd. Set to be a favorite for the fourth week in a row despite coming off back-to-back losses and an overtime game against a third-string quarterback, Green Bay can’t afford for their offense to continue to sputter.