Packers bring in 5 for workouts on Tuesday

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers worked out the following players on Tuesday: receiver Jeff Cotton (Idaho), receiver Ty Fryfogle (Indiana), receiver Charleston Rambo (Miami) quarterback Steven Montez (Colorado) and safety Innis Gaines (TCU.) It was reported earlier that Gaines signed with the team’s practice squad following the workout and yesterday it was reported that Fryfogle would visit the team, but the other three names are new information.

Due to the team letting both inside linebacker Ray Wilborn and cornerback Benjie Franklin go, the Packers still have one open practice squad spot open on their roster following the signing of Gaines, who was waived in the summer with an injury designation and was later awarded an injury settlement by Green Bay. As Acme Packing Company suspected when the news about Fryfogle's visit to the Packers broke, the team is eyeing the receiver market.

While neither Randall Cobb (high ankle sprain) or Christian Watson (hamstring) have been placed on the injured reserve, both head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have each brought up that possibility in press conferences. With uncertainty around the return of Sammy Watkins, who was placed on the injured reserve in Week 3 with his own hamstring injury, this leaves the Packers with just four healthy receivers on their 53-man roster: Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure.

Against the Jets, the game in which Cobb was injured and Watson was held out, Lazard and Doubs played virtually every offensive snap of the game and Rodgers played the second-most offensive snaps that he’s ever played in an NFL regular season game. Even if the team plans on playing Toure, who has yet to be activated for a single game this season, the room is already stretched extremely thin.

To compound that problem, the player who they would typically elevate from the practice squad to play receiver due to injuries is Juwann Winfree, who has already been elevated three times this season and now must be placed on the 53-man roster if the Packers plan to use him in games. Currently, Green Bay’s 53-man roster is full, despite the open roster spot on the practice squad.