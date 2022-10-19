Reporting as Eligible - If You Can’t Spot the Sucker

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this completely fire episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul uses statistics for their intended purpose: Unhinged rants. Matub and JR bring needed levity as they discuss The Royce Newman Conjecture, how Aaron gets played over, and over, what can be done to fix this mess, and why it may not happen.

They also recap the game itself including some positives from the secondary, where changes did in fact happen, before returning to lament the the atrocious run defense, the Jets winning by 17 despite playing terribly on offense and on special teams, Mike LaFleur’s influence, Washington’s unfortunate similarity to the Jets, Taylor Heinicke as an upgrade from Carson Wentz, veterans getting too much rope, and the RPO poker game. Plus listener questions. It’s heated. It’s fun. It’s Reporting as Eligible.

