Wednesday Cheese Curds: Time to “keep it simple, stupid” for the Packers’ offense

Another week, another clarification for Aaron Rodgers.

Following Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, Rodgers said he believed the Packers would be better off to “simplify some things” on offense. Head coach Matt LaFleur countered in his own press conference saying he “didn’t know what that meant.”

That raised a few eyebrows from fans and media alike but Rodgers says there’s nothing to be concerned about.

The quarterback went into detail about what he meant by calling for a simpler offense during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and emphasized it wasn’t a shot at LaFleur.

It was directed at his teammates.

Rodgers says it’s about making sure the offense knows what is happening and keeping things simple “in our own minds.” That means not getting weighed down in details and making sure his teammates can handle what is being asked of them.

If that doesn’t work they should simplify things further, Rodgers said.

Whether or not that works remains to be see but “keep it simple, stupid” might be the appropriate mantra for the Packers to get out of the hole they are currently in.

Aaron Rodgers explains on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ what he meant saying the Packers need to simplify the offense—PackersNews.com

No, there isn’t a rift between coach and quarterback. The offense definitely needs to do something different and it means a more remedial playbook, so be it.

Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur—ESPN.com

This is new territory for Green Bay under LaFleur. How he responds will be critical to the Packers’ fate not only this season but in the future. This is the first real test of LaFleur’s leadership and he needs to pass it.

Opposing GMs are ‘certain’ Packers will search for WR trade before deadline—Packers Wire

We seem to hear a similar story every year but this season has to be the year Green Bay pulls the trigger, right? RIGHT?!

Dope Sheet: Packers travel to take on Commanders—Packers.com

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Packers face another backup quarterback in Taylor Heinicke which means he very well could have a career day.

California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread—Associated Press

Talk about being encased in carb-onite.