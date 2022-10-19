Packers Injury Report: Rashan Gary was a full participant on Wednesday

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary was a full go on Wednesday’s practice for the Green Bay Packers. Last week, Gary was a game-time decision who was listed as questionable on Friday before playing against the New York Jets. Gary has been dealing with an undisclosed toe injury that occurred during a practice in preparation for the Jets.

The team’s starting tackles, David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) were limited participants on Wednesday. There are questions about Jenkins sticking at right tackle long-term, as he has struggled at the position, but backup tackle Yosh Nijman has been spelling Bakhtiari at left tackle as Bakhtiari has yet to play a full game since his return to the team. It’s worth wondering if the team has the available reps in practice to move Jenkins back to guard until one or both of their tackles are healthy enough to be full participants in practice.

Receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all held out of practice today. None of these injuries are new, as Cobb and Hanson both left Week 6 against the Jets due to injury, Rodgers missed Wednesday’s practice last week due to his thumb and Watson was held out of Week 6. In his own words, Rodgers doesn’t believe his thumb is going to be a problem, as he stated on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he is “still gonna play.”

While he doesn’t show up on the injury report, as he has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster, it’s worth noting here that receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has returned to practice. Today marks the start of a three-week window in which Watkins will be able to practice with the team without having to be activated from the injured reserve list. On Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur stated, “I don’t think anybody’s ready to say that [Watkins will] be playing this week.”

The Packers also signed receiver Kawaan Baker and safety Innis Gaines to the practice squad. Wednesday is their first practice in Green Bay during the regular season.

Tight end John Bates (hamstring), receiver Dyami Brown (groin), cornerback William Jackson III (back), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), quarterback Carson Wentz (right finger) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) were non-participants in practice for the Washington Commanders, the Packers’ opponent this week. Wentz will be replaced at quarterback by Taylor Heinicke, who started against Green Bay in 2021. Safety Percy Butler (quadriceps), cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (knee), tackle Sam Cosmi (finger) and receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) were also limited in practice for Washington.