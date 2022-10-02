 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 NFL Sunday Schedule: Vikings-Saints meet in first London game of 2022

Are you ready for some (early-morning) football?!

By Evan "Tex" Western
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Who better to bring American Football across the pond for the first time this season than a pair of teams that have a fairly lengthy history of hating one another?

Dating back to the 2009 postseason, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints have had an odd rivalry, but its origins are no secret. The scandal that would become known as Bountygate, which involved then-Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams paying out bonuses to his players for injuring opponents, came to a head after the Saints’ NFC Championship Game win over Minnesota which involved questionable (at best) hits on Brett Favre.

Favre is in the news for other unrelated reasons at present, but the Vikings-Saints rivalry lives on, with the two teams meeting in the postseason twice since then. The Vikings won both of those contests, one coming via a last-minute touchdown pass that would be called the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

Early on Sunday morning (US time), those two teams will meet in London for the first of a handful of NFL games on the other side of the Atlantic this season. Next week will feature the Green Bay Packers’ first trip over the pond as they play the New York Giants, but today we get our first taste of early-morning football this season.

The Packers, meanwhile, will kick off almost seven hours later, when they host the New England Patriots. Come back and join us for that game thread later on, but keep it here throughout the morning game and all the rest of the games on today’s schedule.

NFL Week 4 Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Minnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints 9:30 AM NFL Network Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England
Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD
New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Jacksonville Jaguars Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Cleveland Browns Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM CBS Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Chicago Bears New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Ford Field Detroit, MI
Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
Arizona Cardinals Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM FOX Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
New England Patriots Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI
Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL

