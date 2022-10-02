Packers vs. Patriots, Week 4 2022: Live game updates & discussion

It’s almost time for kickoff between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots! The two teams who faced off in Super Bowl XXXI 26 years ago meet again this afternoon at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2018.

Mac Jones is out for the Patriots, having suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Baltimore Ravens. In at quarterback will be veteran Brian Hoyer, who has started just two games in the last four seasons and none since 2020.

One intriguing storyline to watch will be at left tackle for the Packers. David Bakhtiari alternated series with Yosh Nijman last week, but Bakhtiari was not listed on this week’s injury report. If he can be full-go for the first time in almost two years, the Packers should get another big emotional jolt, much like they got last week when he suited up for the first time this season.

Make sure to join us here in our game thread and keep it at APC for full updates throughout this afternoon’s contest.

Live Updates from Packers Media