Green Bay Packers announce Week 4 inactives: CB Jaire Alexander out vs Patriots

Cornerback Jaire Alexander will be the only Green Bay Packer who won’t play against the New England Patriots in Week 4 due to injury. Alexander sustained a groin injury early on in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading to his questionable status this week. The former All-Pro will likely be replaced at outside corner by Rasul Douglas, who typically plays in the slot. Keisean Nixon, typically a special teamer, came off the bench against the Buccaneers to play in the slot as Douglas’ replacement.

Alexander missing this week’s action has been telegraphed a bit by the team. Despite Alexander’s participation in practice this week, the fact that the team signed cornerback Corey Ballentine on Tuesday and called up cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad on Saturday gave us hints at how the Packers felt about Alexander playing versus the Patriots.

Beyond Alexander, four rookie draft picks were named healthy scratches: tackle Rasheed Walker, guard Sean Rhyan, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Toure and Ford have yet to play for the Packers this season while Walker and Rhyan have fallen off the gameday roster since tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins have gotten healthy.

Rookie tackle Caleb Jones, who has yet to play in a game for Green Bay, was not named as an inactive by the team as he has been placed on the non-football illness list by the Packers. Jones missed every practice this week with an undisclosed illness. Backup left tackle Yosh Nijman, who rotated with Bakhtiari at the position last week, was given a questionable status due to illness on Saturday but is active to play against New England.

The Patriots will be out starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) in Week 4. Jones will be replaced by Brian Hoyer, who will make just his second start for New England in seven seasons. Guy was a former Packers draft pick who was taken in the seventh round of the 2011 draft.