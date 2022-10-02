Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs

Aaron Rodgers has reached plenty of milestones over his career, but on Sunday against the New England Patriots, he hit another big one. Rodgers threw the 500th touchdown pass of his career over both the regular season and playoffs, joining a club that has just five members.

It came in an absolutely critical time as well, with the Packers down by seven points at home in the fourth quarter. Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs was on the receiving end of a vintage Rodgers throw, a back-shoulder toss at the goal line to which Doubs made a perfect adjustment.

Take a look at the play here:

500th career TD pass for Aaron Rodgers!



Rodgers joins Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to hit the 500-TD mark. Rodgers will have a chance to get closer to those other QBs as the fourth quarter continues.

On the other side of the football, the touchdown was the second of Doubs’ career, as he has now scored in back-to-back games. However, it is his first at home, representing his first opportunity to do a Lambeau Leap.