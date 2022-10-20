Thursday Night Football, Week 7: Saints v. Cardinals picks & TV/streaming details

Green Bay Packers fans remember the short-lived Taysom Hill project all too well. The Packers, under then-head coach Mike McCarthy, signed the BYU quarterback as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and tried to make him play from under center. When they released him at the end of training camp that year to try to get him onto the practice squad, he ended up getting claimed by the New Orleans Saints, who have used him almost every possible way a player can be used on offense aside from on the line.

Hill will likely factor into tonight’s Thursday Night Football game as the Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of 2-4 NFC teams. Will he run the ball from the shotgun? Surely. Will he attempt a few passes? Probably. Will he be used as a receiving tight end? That seems less likely these days, but it is still within the realm of possibility.

While the Saints continue to use Hill in myriad ways en route to a 2-4 start, the Cardinals have matched that record while changing faces among Kyler Murray’s receiving corps. This week, he has two new faces in the group — one truly new, as the team recently acquired Robbie Anderson via trade, and one an old friend, as DeAndre Hopkins returns from a six-game PED suspension.

Which of these teams will come out on top tonight? Join us this evening for the game as we find out.

WHO?

New Orleans Saints (2-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

WHERE?

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

WHEN?

Thursday, October 20, 2022

6:15 PM Mountain Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

HOW?

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

NFL+ app

APC Game Picks

