UnPack Podcast: Where is Aaron Jones?

On today’s pod, Alex and Nick try to make sense of another uninspiring loss, this time at home to the New York Jets.

Among other things, the guys wonder why the Packers seem allergic to committing to Aaron Jones this year. It’s becoming a weekly refrain for head coach Matt LaFleur in his postgame press conferences: “We have to get Aaron Jones more involved.”

Yet he notched just three carries in the first half against the Jets. Read that again. Three carries.

Meanwhile, AJ Dillon also appears far less effective this year than last.

Is it the offensive line? The scheme? What the hell is going on out there?

