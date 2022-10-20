Packers Injury Report: QB Aaron Rodgers was a full participant on Thursday

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has missed Wednesday practice for the last two weeks following his thumb injury that occurred on a London Hail Mary attempt. Just like in Week 6, though, Rodgers has returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Rodgers addressed his injury on The Pat McAfee Show and claimed “it wasn’t a major issue” in the Packers’ loss to the New York Jets. Based on the videos of him during warmups in practice today...it looks like he’s in good spirits.

Beyond Rodgers, the only other change for the Packers on the injury report today was tight end Marcedes Lewis taking his typical veteran day of rest. This means that receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) were back-to-back non-participants in practice, making their availability on Sunday very unlikely. Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has returned to practice this week, but head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t seem to think he was going to be ready to play in Week 7 when Watkins’ return was announced. If none of those three receivers can suit up against the Commanders, the Packers will go into the game with only four healthy receivers on their 53-man roster, including rookie Samori Toure who has yet to play in a regular season game.

Tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) were once again limited in practice. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (toe) was also a full participant in back-to-back practices, which hopefully means that his injury limitations are behind him.

The only changes in the Commanders’ participation today was that safety Percy Butler (quadriceps) was elevated to a full participant while cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant. Rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson has been limited in back-to-back practices with a hamstring issue. The video below, showing Dotson pulling up with a limp at the end of a route on air, suggests that his injury was aggravated again on Thursday.