SB Nation Reacts, Week 7 results: Is Elgton Jenkins worth the price tag?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We asked and you answered. Below are the results from the Week 5 SB Nation Reacts surveys, both on the national level and from Acme Packing Company itself. Most of you would give outside linebacker Rashan Gary a mega-deal, but offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is a different story.

National Results

It’s safe to say that you folks aren’t fans of Thursday Night Football. 54 percent of you said you don’t enjoy it and even more think the league would be better without it. Most of you think the reason why is the lack of rest for players, but 35 percent of you think it’s the matchups, which end up averaging out to league games. I guess the theory is if you’re going to watch a game that doesn’t involve the team you root for, you’re hoping for something better than a matchup between average rosters.

Nationally, fans have picked the Packers to win every game other than their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Hopefully, the Packers get it done against the Washington Commanders this weekend against backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The last three-week stretch has eroded a lot of confidence in the team, though.

Acme Packing Company results

Confidence in the team is at an all-time low, standing at just 14 percent. That ranks ahead of only the Cleveland Browns, Buccaneers, Commanders, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. To say the very least, the team needs a get right game.

Packers fans aren’t stingy about handing a big time contract. 84 percent of you voted to give Rashan Gary a new massive extension. Only 16 of you said the same about Elgton Jenkins, though, who has been struggling at right tackle since returning from a 2021 ACL tear. With a third of the season behind us, Jenkins’ contract year has gone about as poorly as one could have expected. Hopefully, the team allows him to play his natural position of guard soon and the results will improve.

As evident by the confidence poll, Packers fans are disappointed in this season. The majority of fans graded 2022 with a D so far, with only one percent of you giving them even a B grade. The Fs are understood, but it’s worth remembering Green Bay is .500 with a long season ahead of them.