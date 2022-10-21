NFL Picks, Week 7 2022: Packers are favored in Washington against backup QB Heinicke

Almost exactly one year ago, Taylor Heinicke led the Washington football team, then known as the Washington Football Team, into Lambeau Field for a game against the Green Bay Packers. Heinicke and company lost that game 24-10 as the Packers got their first red zone stops of the season on defense while improving to 6-1 on the year.

This season, things are different. For one thing, the Washington football team has a new name, the Commanders. Heinicke is the backup quarterback for that team. Also, the Packers come into week 7 with a 3-3 record instead of at 5-1. But these two franchises will still meet in late October, though the game will take place at FedEx Field instead.

Still, some things remain the same. Heinicke will start for the Commanders again, taking the place of the injured Carson Wentz. The Packers are also favored in this game, though the spread is just 4.5 points compared to the 8-point advantage they had a year ago. Additionally, Rashan Gary is still making lives difficult for opposing QBs — the Packers’ top edge rusher had two sacks of Heinicke a year ago, one resulting in a fumble.

Will the Packers find a way to snap out of their doldrums before they have to face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday? Most of us think the answer to that question is yes, though the picks are more split on whether they cover the spread.

Without further ado, here are our picks for this week’s Packers-Commanders game and all of the others across the NFL this weekend.

You can check out the odds for this week’s game courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.