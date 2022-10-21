Friday Cheese Curds: Elgton Jenkins is a guard while Royce Newman is a liability

When there are issues with an NFL offense, it usually starts in one of two places: the offensive line or the quarterback.

The problems the Green Bay Packers are facing is a product of both although the issues with the former are definitely having an impact on the latter. Without solid protection, Aaron Rodgers can’t go through his progressions and properly read a defense. While his accuracy leaves a lot to be desired as well, a decent chunk of Rodgers’ poor performance can be traced to the offensive line.

Two players in particular are drawing criticism: guard Royce Newman and guard-turned-tackle Elgton Jenkins. The funny part is the solution to this problem is incredibly obvious yet the Packers have yet to make the change.

Simply put, Newman is not an NFL caliber starter while Jenkins was a Pro Bowl player at guard before tearing his ACL last year. Common sense therefore would indicate the fix is moving Jenkins back to guard, bench Newman, and star Yosh Nijman at right tackle. Nijman is a constant subject of praise from the coaching staff yet he sits on the bench while Newman gets routinely embarrassed and Jenkins doesn’t fare much better.

The Packers have to put their players into position to succeed if they want to be the offense they think they can be. Until then, they’re looking at a season once filled with so much hope get lost in a mess of their own making.

Anything that gets Newman off the field is a good plan. We also must consider Jenkins isn’t quite the same player he was before his injury but the Packers have to at least give him a chance to succeed at the position he was most successful at. It’s very simple.

If Newman is out there Sunday against Washington I have no clue what Matt LaFleur and company are seeing. If a remedial film guy like me can see Newman getting destroyed, surely they can as well.

The Packers need all the help at receiver they can get right now and while many of our fears about Sammy Watkins came true, at this point his return could be big.

While the prospect of Christian McCaffery and Deebo Samuel sharing touches is scary, San Francisco gave away a king’s ransom for a player that hasn’t played a full season since 2019.

