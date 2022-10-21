Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 6 loss to the Jets

I’m not going to look up the definition of insanity, but I’m going to assume Merriam-Webster would show a picture of Royce Newman or the number of touches Aaron Jones receives. While positive changes were made in the secondary, big plays and special teams blunders defined the day and delivered the New York Jets the upset. The Packers’ issues run deep, and as it stands, it’s not clear if correcting the surface-level problems can vault Rodgers and co. back into contention.

An injury to Randall Cobb thrust Robert Tonyan into the role of safety blanket where he thrived. Tonyan finished with 10 catches for 90 yards and led the team in targets with 12; an encouraging sign as the tight end begins to look more like his pre-injury self. There were predictably not many positives to take away from this one but it’s worth a shot to try! Surely next week’s slate of top plays will be more fruitful. Surely…

Rashan Gary envelops Zach Wilson

From the opening kick, it was clear the vibes were off in Green Bay. On the Packers’ third play of the game, a poorly thrown ball to Robert Tonyan looked to be picked off by Sauce Gardner and taken to the end zone, a sign that the offense was in for a long day. Luckily, upon review the ball was determined to have hit the ground, giving the Packers a much-needed break. From there, both teams punted a combined five times and made every viewer beg for mercy.

However, in what has become a delightful trend this year, no matter how much of a slog it is to watch the Packers, Rashan Gary always comes through. With about 3:00 left in the first quarter, Gary shut down a Jets drive early as Zach Wilson ran straight into his arms. It would sound like the beginning of a romantic comedy had Gary not proceeded to envelop Wilson and toss him to the ground. Gary is now tied for the second most sacks in the NFL with 6.0.

Allen Lazard holds on in traffic

On the ensuing Packers possession, a small glimmer of light began flickering at the end of the tunnel. Faced with a 3rd and 7 from their own 30-yard line, Allen Lazard beat D.J. Reed up the left sideline and left a window smaller than an exhaust port on a Death Star. Rodgers fit the ball in perfectly and Lazard made the grab despite getting smacked by Lamarcus Joyner as soon as the ball hit his hands. The Packers eventually stalled at the Jets’ 29-yard line and attempted a field goal. It was, of course, blocked. Par for the course on Sunday.

Allen Lazard brings in the back-shoulder TD

Three more punts followed the blocked field goal, as well as a botched exchange between AJ Dillon and Aaron Rodgers, which led to the first points of the game, a Jets field goal. Despite more 3rd down heroics by Rodgers and Robert Tonyan on the next drive, the Packers once again stalled in Jets territory, this time failing to convert a 4th and 3 at their 46-yard line.

Despite converting at the end of the half and tying the game at 3, things began to fall apart quickly in the 2nd half. On the Jets’ second possession, Eric Stokes found himself dazed and confused as Corey Davis came down with a slow-moving Zach Wilson ball for 41 yards. The Jets then scored by way of a Braxton Berrios rushing TD. After that? A blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Just like that, the Jets took a commanding 14-point lead that seemed insurmountable for this version of the Packers’ offense.

But the Packers showed signs of life! A couple of Jets penalties and some Aaron Jones shiftiness got the Packers all the way down to the Jets’ 25. On the next play, Rodgers found enough time away from the Jets’ defensive line to deliver a gorgeous back-shoulder throw to Allen Lazard for the touchdown. Lazard has now totaled 100 yards or a touchdown in every game he’s played this season. Momentum was on the side of the green and gold for just one brief moment. Of course, this was the last moment of respite. The Jets fired back with 10 unanswered points and closed the Packers out in quick fashion.

That’s it for this week’s top plays. Green Bay will hope to rebound against the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders on Sunday and get back in the win column. Hopefully with a few more exciting top plays after a two-week drought. Be sure to join us on Twitter Spaces @acmepackingco during halftime of this Sunday’s game for a vibe check and some analysis of the first half.