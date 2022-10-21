Packers Injury Report: Elgton Jenkins misses practice, will play on Sunday

Along with receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), who haven’t practiced this entire week, tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) was a non-participant in practice for the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Thankfully, Jenkins being held out seems to be one rooted in rest, as the Packers did not give him an official injury status for Sunday — meaning that he’s expected to play.

Which position he’ll play is the next question. Jenkins has been struggling at right tackle, leading to fans asking the team to move him to guard in a switch that would allow Yosh Nijman to play right tackle. The speedbump in the change at tackle is that Nijman has been spelling David Bakhtiari (knee) at left tackle since Bakhtiari’s return.

For what it’s worth, Bakhtiari was limited all week but did practice in all three practices. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant on Wednesday, a full participant on Thursday and a limited participant on Friday, but will start against the Washington Commanders. Earlier this week, Rodgers made his thumb injury sound like no big issue.

While he doesn’t show up on the injury report, as he’s not a member of the 53-man roster, receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been practicing with the team this week and head coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t commit to Watkins either playing or not this week in his pre-practice press conference on Friday. With Cobb and Watson officially ruled out, the Packers have only four healthy receivers on their roster: Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure. Lazard and Doubs played almost every snap last Sunday while Rodgers hit the second-most offensive snaps he’s ever played. If Toure is active, it will be the first game he’s active for all season.

The Packers haven’t made a corresponding roster to move to free up a roster spot for Watkins’ activation, meaning that his activation between now and kickoff would mean that the team would either have to cut a player or place one on the injured reserve. The same is true about promoting practice squad receiver Juwann Winfree, who has already been elevated three times in 2022. The wildcard is if the Packers elect to elevate Travis Fulgham or the recently-signed Kawaan Baker, their two other receivers on the practice squad who can be called up without exhausting a 53-man roster spot.

Washington listed three players, tight end John Bates (hamstring), tackle Sam Cosmi (finger) and receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), as questionable for Sunday. Five others, receiver Dyami Brown (groin), cornerback William Jackson (back), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee), have been ruled out against the Packers. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start against Green Bay.