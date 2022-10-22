College Football Week 8 Saturday Schedule: UCLA-Oregon puts Pac-12 on the map

For the first time this season, the Pac-12 will get many of the big headlines for a college football Saturday. This weekend’s only top-ten matchup comes out west, but it will take place at a time that the rest of the college football world can see it happen.

The first truly massive game of the season in that conference will kick off at 12:30 Pacific Time as the tenth-ranked Oregon Ducks host their former coach, Chip Kelly, and the #9 UCLA Bruins. This year, the conference has no divisions, leading these two programs to sit alone atop the standings as the only undefeated teams in the conference at 3-0.

While that game is going on, there’s another ranked game kicking off in the Big XII between Texas and Oklahoma State, which comes after an early ACC matchup between #14 Syracuse and #5 Clemson in the early slate. So let’s give a little attention to the big conferences that aren’t the Big Ten or SEC today as we watch some college football.