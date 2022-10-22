College Football Week 8 Saturday Schedule: UCLA-Oregon puts Pac-12 on the map

For the first time this season, the Pac-12 will get many of the big headlines for a college football Saturday. This weekend’s only top-ten matchup comes out west, but it will take place at a time that the rest of the college football world can see it happen.
The first truly massive game of the season in that conference will kick off at 12:30 Pacific Time as the tenth-ranked Oregon Ducks host their former coach, Chip Kelly, and the #9 UCLA Bruins. This year, the conference has no divisions, leading these two programs to sit alone atop the standings as the only undefeated teams in the conference at 3-0.
While that game is going on, there’s another ranked game kicking off in the Big XII between Texas and Oklahoma State, which comes after an early ACC matchup between #14 Syracuse and #5 Clemson in the early slate. So let’s give a little attention to the big conferences that aren’t the Big Ten or SEC today as we watch some college football.
CFB Week 8 Saturday
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|#14 Syracuse
|#5 Clemson
|Memorial Stadium
|Clemson, SC
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Iowa
|#2 Ohio State
|Ohio Stadium
|Columbus, OH
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|#21 Cincinnati
|SMU
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|Dallas, TX
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Kansas
|Baylor
|McLane Stadium
|Waco, TX
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|UT-Martin
|#3 Tennessee
|Neyland Stadium
|Knoxville, TN
|12:00 PM
|SEC Network
|UNLV
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame Stadium
|South Bend, IN
|2:30 PM
|Peacock
|#20 Texas
|#11 Oklahoma State
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|Stillwater, OK
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|#7 Ole Miss
|LSU
|Tiger Stadium
|Baton Rouge, LA
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|#9 UCLA
|#10 Oregon
|Autzen Stadium
|Eugene, OR
|3:30 PM
|FOX
|Purdue
|Wisconsin
|Camp Randall Stadium
|Madison, WI
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Memphis
|#25 Tulane
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans, LA
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Boston Collete
|#13 Wake Forest
|Truist Field
|Winston-Salem, NC
|3:30 PM
|ACC Network
|#24 Mississippi State
|#6 Alabama
|Bryant-Denny Stadium
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Minnesota
|#16 Penn State
|Beaver Stadium
|University Park, PA
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|#17 Kansas State
|#8 TCU
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|Fort Worth, TX
|8:00 PM
|FS1
