College Football Week 8 Saturday Schedule: UCLA-Oregon puts Pac-12 on the map

The Bruins and Ducks meet today in Saturday’s only top-ten matchup.

By Evan "Tex" Western
UCLA v Oregon Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

For the first time this season, the Pac-12 will get many of the big headlines for a college football Saturday. This weekend’s only top-ten matchup comes out west, but it will take place at a time that the rest of the college football world can see it happen.

The first truly massive game of the season in that conference will kick off at 12:30 Pacific Time as the tenth-ranked Oregon Ducks host their former coach, Chip Kelly, and the #9 UCLA Bruins. This year, the conference has no divisions, leading these two programs to sit alone atop the standings as the only undefeated teams in the conference at 3-0.

While that game is going on, there’s another ranked game kicking off in the Big XII between Texas and Oklahoma State, which comes after an early ACC matchup between #14 Syracuse and #5 Clemson in the early slate. So let’s give a little attention to the big conferences that aren’t the Big Ten or SEC today as we watch some college football.

CFB Week 8 Saturday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
#14 Syracuse #5 Clemson Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC 12:00 PM ABC
Iowa #2 Ohio State Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH 12:00 PM FOX
#21 Cincinnati SMU Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX 12:00 PM ESPN
Kansas Baylor McLane Stadium Waco, TX 12:00 PM ESPN2
UT-Martin #3 Tennessee Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN 12:00 PM SEC Network
UNLV Notre Dame Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN 2:30 PM Peacock
#20 Texas #11 Oklahoma State Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK 3:30 PM ABC
#7 Ole Miss LSU Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA 3:30 PM CBS
#9 UCLA #10 Oregon Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR 3:30 PM FOX
Purdue Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI 3:30 PM ESPN
Memphis #25 Tulane Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 3:30 PM ESPN2
Boston Collete #13 Wake Forest Truist Field Winston-Salem, NC 3:30 PM ACC Network
#24 Mississippi State #6 Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL 7:00 PM ESPN
Minnesota #16 Penn State Beaver Stadium University Park, PA 7:30 PM ABC
#17 Kansas State #8 TCU Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX 8:00 PM FS1

