Calling Our Shots: APC’s most specific predictions for Week 7

Getting specific with our predictions hasn’t worked so far — with one notable exception. Last week, Rcon14 predicted that Royce Newman would be so bad he’d be benched for Week 7.

Well, we’re halfway there. Royce Newman was very bad against the Jets in Week 6, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur says everything is on the table as far as fixing the offensive line goes. Does that mean Newman finally gets pulled? Does Acme Packing Company credit when he does? The answer to both those questions remains to be seen, but let’s hope it’s a yes to both.

Here are our very-specific predictions for Week 7.

Rcon14: Kenny Clark gets at least 1 sack

The interior of the Commanders offensive line has struggled this season, and Clark has been outstanding so far this season. Him beating up a bad interior line feels like a safe choice.

Tex Western: Josiah Deguara scores a touchdown

I don’t have any great insight behind this prediction, it’s just time to get weird. I want to see more of Deguara and the split zone run game, which can lead to play action opportunities off of it. Here’s hoping the Packers get an easy short yardage score on Sunday via that concept.

Jon Meerdink: Romeo Doubs scores a touchdown of at least 40 yards

I’m taking up the mantle from Tex here. He predicted a big score from Doubs last week and I’m going to try it again this week. The Commanders’ secondary is vulnerable, and the Packers have shown they’re going to keep throwing no matter what. I think Doubs gets lose and houses a shot play on Sunday.

Paul Noonan: Terry McLaurin goes for 100 and 2 scores, mostly on Eric Stokes.

Eric Stokes has had a poor season, especially against good route runners. Terry McLaurin has had a down season, but Carson Wentz is the primary culprit there. Now he gets Taylor Heinecke, who is terrible, but not as terrible, and should help him. He also gets Joe Barry’s defense, which showed some signs of creative life last week with Jaire playing more in the slot and Douglas playing more outside.

I don’t think much of Joe Barry and I think the success of that move works against them this week. I think Washington succeeds in getting McLaurin on Stokes far too often, and Stokes getting left in the dust as a result. It’s a good week to break out Scary Terry in your fantasy league.