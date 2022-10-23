 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 7 Sunday Schedule: No signature game set for today

It’s tough to find a must-watch game on today’s schedule.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Last week, NFL fans had the matchup of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to look forward to. In week five, Cowboys-Rams seemed likely to be a good game. And in week 4, the Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup was the game of the week on Sunday Night Football.

This week, there are no such obviously compelling contests set to take place. A few divisional games are scheduled, but none between multiple powerhouse teams that are both serious playoff contenders. The big Sunday night game is between a 3-3 Miami Dolphins squad and the 2-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. Even the biggest late afternoon game has the Chiefs playing a .500 49ers squad that still has massive question marks and injuries all over its roster.

As a result, there’s no go-to contest to discuss, nor are there any no-brainer, must-watch games on the schedule. It’s going to be a bit of a grab bag this week, so join us for whatever games you feel like watching and discuss them with us here in the comments.

Here’s your full schedule for Sunday.

NFL Week 7 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 12:00 PM CBS
Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD 12:00 PM CBS
Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 12:00 PM CBS
Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders FedEx Field Landover, MD 12:00 PM FOX
New York Giants Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 12:00 PM FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 12:00 PM FOX
Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH 12:00 PM FOX
New York Jets Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO 3:05 PM CBS
Houston Texans Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 3:05 PM CBS
Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 3:25 PM FOX
Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:25 PM FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL 7:20 PM NBC

