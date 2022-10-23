NFL Week 7 Sunday Schedule: No signature game set for today

Last week, NFL fans had the matchup of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to look forward to. In week five, Cowboys-Rams seemed likely to be a good game. And in week 4, the Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup was the game of the week on Sunday Night Football.

This week, there are no such obviously compelling contests set to take place. A few divisional games are scheduled, but none between multiple powerhouse teams that are both serious playoff contenders. The big Sunday night game is between a 3-3 Miami Dolphins squad and the 2-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. Even the biggest late afternoon game has the Chiefs playing a .500 49ers squad that still has massive question marks and injuries all over its roster.

As a result, there’s no go-to contest to discuss, nor are there any no-brainer, must-watch games on the schedule. It’s going to be a bit of a grab bag this week, so join us for whatever games you feel like watching and discuss them with us here in the comments.

Here’s your full schedule for Sunday.