Packers at Commanders, Week 7 2022: Live game updates & discussion

It’s long past time for the Green Bay Packers to get themselves back on track. The 3-3 Packers head to the nation’s capital today to play the Washington Commanders, a 2-4 team that should be entirely beatable by a quality team.

Of course, the Packers have been anything but a high-quality team these past several weeks. Consecutive losses to the New York Giants in London and the New York Jets at Lambeau have the team reeling, particularly on the offensive line, where the team planned to make some changes this week.

Those changes will be the biggest early storyline today, as we wait to see what the team has in store after David Bakhtiari practiced all week only to wind up as questionable on the injury report on Saturday. This morning, he was ruled out as one of the Packers' inactives, which means the team may have to go back to the drawing board.

Look for Yosh Nijman to start and go the full game at left tackle, which may impact the team's plans to move Elgton Jenkins back to guard from right tackle. If the team had intended to play Nijman on the right side, they may have to stick with Jenkins there and Royce Newman at right guard, keeping together the same right side that has struggled this season.

Join us here in our game thread as we find out together and discuss the events of the game in the comments.

Live Updates from Packers Media