Packers Week 7 Inactives: David Bakhtiari out vs Washington

On Saturday, Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), who was a limited participant in practice all week, was given a questionable status for Sunday’s game after being considered a full go on Friday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green Bay’s plan this week was to reshuffle the offensive line and allow Yosh Nijman, who has been spelling Bakhtiari at left tackle, to play right tackle for Elgton Jenkins, who would be moving inside to guard.

That will have to wait at least one more week, as Bakhtiari has been ruled out against the Washington Commanders. To say the least, Bakhtiari’s recent setback is less than ideal, especially with his setback developing so quickly without even so much as a practice occurring between when he was considered healthy enough to be counted on and injured enough to not play.

Along with Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tackle Luke Tenuta, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) will not play against Washington. All but Watson are healthy scratches. Tenuta was signed by the team earlier this week while Ford has yet to be activated in a single game this season.

Garvin has typically played as the team’s third or fourth pass-rusher, but practice squad outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton was elevated to the gameday roster this week for the first time in 2022. It’s also worth noting here that receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and was listed as questionable, will play in Week 7. Rookie seventh-round receiver Samori Toure will also make his season debut today. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (illness) was listed as questionable on Saturday as a late injury report adjustment, but will also play against Washington.

The inactives for Washington are receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), receiver Dyami Brown (groin), cornerback William Jackson (back), running back Jonathan Williams (knee), guard Chris Paul and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). All but Paul are injured, which severely impacts the team’s offensive skill units. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in for Carson Wentz (injured reserve, finger), will be down a few targets in this game.

Update:

Packers starting O-line in warmups:



LT: Zach Tom

LG: Elgton Jenkins

C: Josh Myers

RG: Jon Runyan Jr.

RT: Yosh Nijman



It appears as though the Packers will keep Jenkins at guard even after Bakhtiari was ruled out. Rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom is warming up with the starting offense at left tackle with Jenkins at left guard, Jon Runyan Jr. flipped from left guard to right guard and Nijman at right tackle.