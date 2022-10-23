The Repack: It’s worse than we could have imagined

The Green Bay Packers are officially sub-.500 as they dropped their third loss in a row for the first time in Matt LaFleur’s career. For the second time this year, a backup quarterback took Green Bay the distance and the back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers simply can’t do enough to get the offense to post points consistently.

Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda and Evan “Tex” Western hit on the wounds that the last month of the season have left and attempt to see the silver lining in what’s left in the year. The good news: The offensive line looks better when Royce Newman isn’t starting. The bad news: Just about everything else.

Show Notes:

0:00: This Washington game was the icing on the cake for the “easy stretch” of the Packers’ season.

3:00: Would trading for a receiver actually make this team that much better? Should the Packers be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

6:00: Rodgers completed just one pass 10 yards downfield until the end-of-game situation on Sunday.

this is foul pic.twitter.com/FRHUf3EdNI — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 23, 2022

11:30: Amari Rodgers has to be benched after his muffed punt. There’s no precedent for a punt returning doing so little with the ball in his hand while also having ball security issues.

17:00: Jace Sternberger has a sense of humor.

I can’t believe the packers didn’t draft McLaurin — Jace (@_Jstern) October 23, 2022

18:00: Offensive vibe checks.

33:00: Defensive vibe checks.

