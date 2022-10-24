Monday Night Football, Week 7: Bears v. Patriots picks & TV/streaming broadcast info

If you simply can’t get enough football, then there is technically an NFL game taking place this evening on Monday Night Football for you to enjoy. Enjoy might be an interesting word choice, however, as the two teams facing off this evening have been among the less-exciting teams in the league.
One is the Chicago Bears, who are looking to pull even with the Green Bay Packers for second place in the NFC North. The other is the Bailey Zappe-led New England Patriots, who are trying to get above .500 to give every team in the AFC East a winning record after seven weeks.
Join us the comments for this game if you dare and find our picks below.
WHO?
Chicago Bears (2-4) vs. New England Patriots (3-3)
WHERE?
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts
WHEN?
Monday, October 24, 2022
8:15 PM Eastern Time
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Standard Broadcast: ESPN
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
Alternate Broadcast: ESPN2
Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Online Streaming
ESPN app
NFL+ app
