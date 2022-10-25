For Cheddar or Wurst: Commanders make the Packers go Comman-D’OH!

Once again the Green Bay Packers got bullied by their opponents.

A week ago the New York Jets did the equivalent of punching Green Bay and throwing them in a locker. This week the Washington Commanders gave them a wedgie and hung them up the flagpole.

The Packers and their fans are for a third week in a row searching for answers following a defeat and it’s becoming clear the team is running out of time. A Sunday night date with the Buffalo Bills awaits Green Bay next and is anyone really giving them much of a chance against a consensus Super Bowl favorite?

Kris and Lindsay perform yet another autopsy on a Packers loss in the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst. They take the offense behind the woodshed while still finding enough positivity to sing the praises of two inside linebackers.

Come laugh through the pain and enjoy a therapy session. You need it, we need it, the team needs it.

Packers fans are onboard with this team, For Cheddar or Wurst.

(Editor’s note: We are aware of the mispronunciation of Jaire Alexander’s name. That said, we love him no matter what we call him)