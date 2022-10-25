Packers switch practice squad tight ends, sign Josh Babicz

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they have signed former North Dakota State tight end Josh Babicz to their practice squad. The 6’6”, 255-pounder is best known for his blocking ability, as he recorded just 12 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season with the Bison and 40 receptions for 633 yards and 11 touchdowns in his college career.

Babicz was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He was cut off from the Panthers’ practice last Tuesday and had a workout with the Packers today. It has yet to be announced who else was in attendance for Green Bay’s weekly workout of practice squad candidates.

In a corresponding roster move, as the Packers’ practice squad was already at its allotted 16 members, the team released Shaun Beyer, who was signed after failing to make it through the final cuts with the Minnesota Vikings this summer. Babicz is one of four players on Green Bay’s practice squad who were not in camp with the team, joining inside linebacker DQ Thomas, cornerback/return man Corey Ballentine and receiver Kawaan Baker.

Josh Babicz is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.14 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 187 out of 998 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WrUhpEEXvw #RAS pic.twitter.com/dipuJWhILo — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 6, 2022

While he didn’t time very well in the 40-yard dash, Babicz tested great overall in the pre-draft process. Despite the 4.87-second 40, he scored an 8.14/10 as his Relative Athletic Score, which accounts for historical tight end measurables. He tested extremely well in the jumps, posting a 37” vertical and a 9’11” broad jump.