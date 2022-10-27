‘Thursday Night Football’, Week 8: Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks & tv/streaming details

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far, but right there with them at neck-and-neck for that title are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams with aging quarterbacks are just 3-4 on the season, with the Bucs actually scoring fewer points per game so far than the Packers.

The difference between the two teams’ positioning at present is in their divisions, as the Bucs remain tied for the lead in a dismal NFC South while the Packers are well behind the 5-1 Vikings in the North. But this week, both of those teams will play in Prime Time against AFC opponents. The Packers head to Buffalo for Sunday Night Football later this weekend, but the Bucs open up week 8 across the NFL by hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens sit a game better this season at 4-3, but they are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the lead in the AFC North. So far this season, they have alternated wins and losses each week, and if that trend holds, it would be the Buccaneers on top tonight.

Join us this evening to see who wins this cross-conference matchup. Check out the odds courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and check out our game picks below.

WHO?

Baltimore Ravens (4-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

WHERE?

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

WHEN?

Thursday, October 27, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC GAME PICKS