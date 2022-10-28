SB Nation Reacts, Week 8 Results: The Packers should be sellers at the deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

To boil down the results of our weekly polls into a simple narrative, Packers fans are disappointed in the 2022 team and are ready to look forward to 2023. This week, we took a look at the trade deadline and the future of some of the players on expiring contracts.

National Results

Green Bay lost to New York’s football teams in back-to-back weeks. According to the national poll, three times as many fans seem to be buying into the Giants than the Jets, though. With the Packers staring down a 3-5 record, expect to keep tabs on the Giants this year. With the NFC East likely pulling away with three playoff spots this year, Green Bay is in a position where they’ll be scoreboard-watching Giants and Cowboys games as the playoff picture develops.

The bad news? Almost half of the national fans think Aaron Rodgers is washed. The good news is that’s less than Tom Brady, the recently-benched Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz. Earlier today, Acme Packing Company recorded a podcast with Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina and Football Outsiders’ Derrik Klassen on what Rodgers’ 2022 has looked like and what it means moving forward.

For only the second time this season, national fans haven’t picked the Packers to win their upcoming game. This isn’t surprising, though, as the Bills are double-digit favorites. This is the first time in Rodgers’ career that he’s a double-digit underdog.

Acme Packing Company results

The only NFL team where the fans are less confident in their team right now, according to SB Nation Reacts polling, is the Denver Broncos. Despite losing receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, the expectation for this Packers roster was to be competitive. Coming out of their “easy stretch” of the season at just 3-4 was not acceptable.

This is a highly contested debate right now: Should the Packers be buyers or sellers at the deadline? More than half of you think Green Bay should be sellers, which is somewhat of a surprise considering how many receiver trade rumors are floating around. 2023 Packers free agents include tight end Robert Tonyan, guard Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard and safety Adrian Amos.

It seems as though David Bakhtiari’s inability to stay on the field has worn thin. Four-fifths of you think he’s going to be gone next year. If he’s released in 2023, Bakhtiari will cost the team $23 million in dead cap, but that frees up about $6 million in immediate cap space for the team.

In another surprise, only 13 percent of fans think Elgton Jenkins should be the player allowed to walk into free agency next year. Last week, only 16 percent of you said you would give Jenkins a market-setting contract.