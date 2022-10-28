Packers Injury Report: Rashan Gary, Christian Watson questionable vs Bills

The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday that four players are questionable against the Buffalo Bills and two others have officially been ruled out. Meanwhile, the Bills will only be missing right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) with reserve running back Taiwan Jones (knee) listed as their sole questionable player going into Sunday Night Football.

#Packers - #Bills injury report.



Rashan Gary, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Christian Watson are questionable.



Allen Lazard and Shemar Jean-Charles are out. pic.twitter.com/3qYO8bxFlo — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) October 28, 2022

The questionable players for the Packers are tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring.) Bakhtiari’s situation is forever fluid, but head coach Matt LaFleur stated earlier that Gary has “one more box to check” before leaving concussion protocol. LaFleur also said that the team is “cautiously optimistic” that Watson can go on Sunday. As of now, bet on the questionable players playing.

The two players who are already ruled out are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder.) On Thursday, Lazard let it be known that he was unlikely to play this week, so this is no surprise.

Two players who were limited all week, receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) weren’t given injury statuses today. Rodgers has been practicing with a taped thumb all week and was never a full participant in practice. For reference, last week Rodgers was a full participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice, which he has now done for three straight weeks. It’s hard to tell if Rodgers’ thumb injury is progressing or not, as there is now a focus on if he’s healthy enough to consistently take snaps from under center or not.

Watkins playing, even if it’s on a pitch count, is a nice break for the Packers. Had he and Watson missed the game, the team’s only healthy receivers would have been Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure.

The X factor at receiver this week is the Packers’ open roster spot. The team only has 52 players signed currently, which means that they could bring Juwann Winfree up from the practice squad on either Saturday or Sunday to give the team an extra receiver. Winfree has already been elevated from the practice squad three times in 2022, meaning that he’s exhausted his elevations without being counted as a 53-man roster member.