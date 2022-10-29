College Football Week 9 Schedule: Big games in the Big Ten and SEC East divisions

It’s the day of the Eastern divisions today across the college football landscape. Both the Big Ten and SEC have important games in their respective East divisions today, each featuring a top-three team against another ranked squad.

The Big Ten kicks things off in the early games, as FOX has picked Ohio State-Penn State for their game of the week. The Buckeyes have dominated the Nittany Lions in recent years, winning 9 of the last 10 meetings between the programs. In fact, since Penn State joined the Big Ten in the early 1990s, Ohio State has won 21 of the 29 matchups between the two programs.

When the sun sets, the SEC then gets the attention, as 19th-ranked Kentucky makes the short drive to from Lexington to Knoxville to face the #3 Tennessee Volunteers. Under second-year head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee leads the FBS in scoring at 50.1 points per game, even eclipsing that mark in a thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama a few weeks ago. They will put their 3-0 conference record on the line against the Wildcats, who in recent years have been firmly entrenching themselves as a second-tier SEC program rather than a bottom-feeder.

That game kicks off at 7 after CBS’ big Saturday afternoon game in the mid-afternoon. That network picked up the big SEC East rivalry game, Florida-Georgia, for their primary broadcast instead, despite Florida’s slide to 4-3 after a big win over 7th-ranked Utah in the opening game of the season.

If you want more Big Ten East action in the late games instead, see if Michigan State can upset #4 Michigan in their in-state rivalry, as that game also kicks off at 7:00 Eastern.

Here’s a schedule of today’s big games and keep it here throughout the day.