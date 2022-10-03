At halftime, the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7, and that deficit was a direct result of Aaron Rodgers’ worst throw in memory. Rodgers got pick-sixed by Patriots cornerback Jack Jones with just seconds remaining in the half, a play that was a terrible throw but a far worse decision.

That play summed up Rodgers’ first half at Lambeau Field, as he went into the break 4-for-11 for 44 yards and the pick. He would return to “normal” Aaron Rodgers play in the second half, finishing the game on a heater but that first half, and in particular that one throw, could well have cost the Packers the game.

Arguably, Rodgers has put up three “good” halves of football so far this season through four games: the first halves of wins against the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the second on Sunday. While the Packers’ defense has been there to bail out the struggling offense, the team needs Rodgers to be far better and far more consistent when they start playing more talented teams that are closer to full strength later on in the season.

Rodgers knows that, and said as much in his postgame presser. Over the next three weeks, with games against the Giants, Jets, and Commanders, he’ll have a chance to right the ship and put together complete games before the team’s next big test in Buffalo.

Aaron Rodgers’ halftime pep talk: ‘Just play better’ | Packers.com

That was Rodgers' message to himself after throwing a gutting pick-six just before the end of the second quarter. Thankfully, starting on the third play of the second half, he did, finishing the game 17-for-22 with a passer rating of 136.

QB Aaron Rodgers: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable' | ESPN

His postgame comments were specifically about the offense: "It puts too much pressure on our defense, and obviously, I've got to play better and will be better."

Aaron Rodgers has confidence in Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs | Packersnews.com

Meanwhile, Doubs is earning Rodgers' trust even despite issues with ball security. Rodgers blamed himself for a bad throw on Doubs' early fumble, and went back to him for an unexpected back-shoulder throw at the goal line. Even after a frustrating drop in the end zone late, Rodgers came back to him in overtime for back-to-back plays.

Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 27-24 win over Patriots in Week 4 | Packers Wire

The run game was back in the good category, with the Packers coming one yard short of 200 on the day. The run defense, however? Back in the bad, giving up 167 yards of their own.

Packers notables vs. Pats: Matt LaFleur’s clumsy challenge, Randall Cobb steps up - The Athletic ($)

LaFleur admitted that he made an "emotional decision" challenging Doubs' drop, and he did it against the advice of his analyst, Connor Lewis. It could have cost the Packers, too, as it lost them a timeout that might have allowed them to win the game in regulation.

