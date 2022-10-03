Monday Night Football, Week 4: Rams-49ers picks and TV broadcast info

Week four of the NFL season wraps up tonight with a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game, just in a different venue. Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Los Angeles Rams just over nine months after the Rams won 20-17 on their home turf to advance to the Super Bowl.

During the 2021 regular season, the 49ers had the Rams’ number. San Francisco dominated on Monday night in week 10, winning 31-10 on their home turf. Then in week 18 and needing a win to make the postseason, the 49ers came back from down 17-0 in the first half, scoring a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and winning on a late field goal.

Will this year’s game be another close thriller, or will one team take control early and pull away for a blowout win? Tune in to find out and check out APC’s picks below.

WHO?

Los Angeles Rams (2-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

WHEN?

Monday, October 3, 2022

5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

WHERE?

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Standard Broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Manningcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Guests: Jalen Hurts, Stephen Curry, Jon Hamm

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

APC Writers’ Picks