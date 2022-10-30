Week 8 NFL Sunday Schedule: Put the kettle on for the final London game of 2022

The second game of the NFL’s International series was certainly a disappointing one for the Green Bay Packers, who lost to the New York Giants there back in week 5. On Sunday in Week 8, the NFL will hold its third and final London game of the 2022 season, as the Jacksonville Jaguars “host” the Denver Broncos.

While the first two games — Packers-Giants and Vikings-Saints — took place in back-to-back weeks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, this game will be held at Wembley Stadium, the legendary home of English football.

There will still be one more game taking place in Europe before the end of the season, however, as the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Munich, Germany in week 10. The entire International Series will then conclude with 49ers-Cardinals from Mexico City on Monday night in week 11.

For today, however, that means another day with more than 12 hours straight of NFL football, running from this Broncos-Jaguars contest all the way through to Packers-Bills on Sunday Night Football.