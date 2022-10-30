 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8 NFL Sunday Schedule: Put the kettle on for the final London game of 2022

The Broncos and Jaguars close out the London stretch of this season, but there will still be one more international game yet to come.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Houston Texans v&nbsp;Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The second game of the NFL’s International series was certainly a disappointing one for the Green Bay Packers, who lost to the New York Giants there back in week 5. On Sunday in Week 8, the NFL will hold its third and final London game of the 2022 season, as the Jacksonville Jaguars “host” the Denver Broncos.

While the first two games — Packers-Giants and Vikings-Saints — took place in back-to-back weeks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, this game will be held at Wembley Stadium, the legendary home of English football.

There will still be one more game taking place in Europe before the end of the season, however, as the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Munich, Germany in week 10. The entire International Series will then conclude with 49ers-Cardinals from Mexico City on Monday night in week 11.

For today, however, that means another day with more than 12 hours straight of NFL football, running from this Broncos-Jaguars contest all the way through to Packers-Bills on Sunday Night Football. Join us here throughout all of today’s other games and make sure to bring it back this evening as we tune in when the Packers take the field.

NFL Week 8 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Denver Broncos Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium London, England 8:30 AM ESPN+
Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 12:00 PM CBS
New England Patriots New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 12:00 PM CBS
Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 12:00 PM CBS
Miami Dolphins Detroit Lions Ford Field Detroit, MI 12:00 PM CBS
Chicago Bears Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 12:00 PM FOX
Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN 12:00 PM FOX
Tennessee Titans Houston Texans NRG Stadium Houston, TX 3:05 PM CBS
San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:25 PM FOX
New York Giants Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Seattle, WA 3:25 PM FOX
Washington Football Team Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 3:25 PM FOX
Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY 7:20 PM NBC

