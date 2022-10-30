The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are nearly set to kick off on tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup, which will bring an end to a full, exciting Sunday of NFL football.

Before the season, this game was viewed as one of the premier games on the entire 2022 schedule, but the Packers’ recent struggles have diminished the excitement for it fairly substantially. Three straight losses to the Giants, Jets, and Commanders have dropped the Packers’ record to 3-4 on the season, making them double-digit underdogs against the 5-1 Bills.

Still, the Packers have played well when counted out as big underdogs before, though Aaron Rodgers has never faced such a large point spread in his own career as a starting NFL quarterback. How will Matt LaFleur, Rodgers, and the Packers attack the Bills and try to pull the upset? Join us tonight in the comments and discuss throughout.

And, as usual, join us at halftime for a discussion in our Twitter Spaces as we break down the first half of this contest.

Live Updates from Packers Media