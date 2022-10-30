Packers Week 8 Inactives: Elgton Jenkins (foot) out vs Bills

The Green Bay Packers have announced that guard Elgton Jenkins (foot) will be held out against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. This is a new injury for Jenkins, who was only listed with a knee injury on Wednesday and Thursday's injury reports. Jenkins first appeared with a foot injury on Friday; The injury has not been disclosed at this point.

Elgton Jenkins leaves the field after a pregame workout, trailed by head trainer Bryan Engel and team doctor Pat McKenzie. Jenkins is questionable to play. Inactives announced in a little less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/Cu3xPA1Xks — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 30, 2022

Earlier today, we got a video of the Packers’ head trainer walking with Jenkins to the locker room after he was tested out on Buffalo’s turf. Jenkins was listed as questionable coming into this matchup.

The good news is that Green Bay will have left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) for the game. All of those players, like Jenkins, were listed as questionable by the team. Receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) were ruled out on Friday.

Yesterday, the Packers elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad to the gameday roster. Jones will be one of four outside linebackers who are active for the game, along with Gary, Preston Smith and rookie Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare. For the second straight week in a row, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin was a healthy scratch. Last week, Garvin, who was active from Week 1 to Week 6, was replaced by La’Darius Hamilton, Green Bay’s other practice squad pass-rusher. Gaines should help out on special teams, where Jean-Charles has played virtually all of his snaps this season.

Tackle Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, both rookies, were also healthy scratches for the Packers. Neither player has played a snap for Green Bay this season.

The big question now is how the offensive line will reshuffle now that Jenkins is out of the picture. Two weeks ago, it was Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Royce Newman and Jenkins (left to right.) Last week, with Bakhtiari out, the team went with Zach Tom, Jenkins, Myers, Runyan Jr. and Yosh Nijman (left to right.) Would the team play Tom at left guard, knowing that he would be the next man up at the tackle position if someone leaves the game? Bakhtiari has yet to play a full game since his return to the team and the turf surface shouldn’t help him much.

The only non-healthy scratch the Bills announced was right tackle Spencer Brown. Buffalo has one of the lowest offensive sack rates in the league, so it’ll be interesting to see how the chess match between Gary and a backup tackle plays out tonight.

Full Inactives List

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

T Luke Tenuta

G Elgton Jenkins (foot)

DL Jonathan Ford

OLB Jonathan Garvin

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

Update:

Packers starting O-line in warmups with no Elgton Jenkins:



LT: David Bakhtiari

LG: Zach Tom

C: Josh Myers

RG: Jon Runyan Jr.

RT: Yosh Nijman — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 30, 2022

It appears that Zach Tom will be the team’s starting left guard tonight. The other tackle active for the game is Rasheed Walker, should Bakhtiari miss some snaps.