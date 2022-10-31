The Repack: Packers drop their 4th straight loss vs the Bills

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Evan “Tex” Western break down the Green Bay Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Offensively, the team struggled through the air but their injuries at receiver should be mentioned. Defensively, big momentum plays cost them early and often.

There are a lot of takeaways coming out of this game, but the biggest question is if the Packers actually want to run the ball this much, as head coach Matt LaFleur stated after the game that the team needs more of a run-pass balance. Other questions to ponder:

Darnell Savage has been playing poorly, particularly as a tackler. If there’s an opportunity to trade him at the deadline, which would free the team from his fifth-year option that will pay him $7.9 million, should the team look into moving Savage? The Packers didn’t seem to struggle at all running the football without guard Elgton Jenkins, who is set to be one of the bigger free agents of the 2023 offseason. With Quenton Nelson earning $20 million per year at the top of the guard position, did Zach Tom’s performance tonight seal Jenkins hitting the open market next March?

Show Notes

2:00: Green Bay’s offensive structure and the game flow of this game

19:00: Defensive recap

24:30: If they had to pick one...Amari Rodgers or Samori Toure?

30:45: Offensive vibe checks

39:00: Defensive vibe checks

44:30: NFC playoff picture and why the Packers have a shot at the seventh seed

50:30: A look at Week 9 against the Detroit Lions

