Packers ILB Quay Walker might be fined, not suspended, for SNF shove

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers will get inside linebacker Quay Walker back in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills when he and one of the Bills’ practice squad players got into an incident that ended with Walker shoving the player in street clothes.

Rapoport stated on Monday that the league is evaluating a possible fine for Walker, but not a suspension. That’s great news for the Packers, who lost their other starting inside linebacker — De’Vondre Campbell — to injury against the Bills.

According to FOX 11’s Nicole Menner, Walker left the locker room with tears in his eyes when asked about the incident post-game. Here’s what Walker had to say about the shove:

So I was making a tackle on the sideline on my former teammate. As I was getting up, I felt somebody push me from behind — and I probably misinterpreted what it was — but I just felt a push. I’m on their sideline, feelings just flowing, I’m very hyped and everything like that. I just reacted out of emotion. Right away, as soon as I did that, I regretted I did that. It’s something I’m gonna have to live with and I’m gonna have to face. I’m willing to do so. I apologize to the guy that I did push, although, I felt like I was pushed but that may not have been the case. At the same time, I’m sorry about what I did and you just gotta face it. It is what it is.

