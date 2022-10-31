Packers ILB De’Vondre Campbell questionable vs Detroit Lions

On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that De’Vondre Campbell’s injury situation is day-to-day. LaFleur claimed that he didn’t believe that Campbell’s knee injury, which caused him to miss snaps on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, is a long-term injury but he also wouldn’t commit to Campbell playing against the Detroit Lions this Sunday, either.

Campbell has started 24 games since he joined the Packers in 2021 and earned first-team All-Pro honors last season. Green Bay lost both of their starting linebackers last week when Campbell went down with an injury and rookie first-round pick Quay Walker was ejected for a shove on the Bills’ sideline. Earlier today it was reported that Walker will not be serving a suspension for the shove and will only be evaluated for a fine.

The first inside linebacker to sub into the game was Isaiah McDuffie, who prior to the game had only played six total regular-season snaps on defense in his NFL career. He ended up playing 40 defensive snaps against the Bills and was the “green dot” play-caller once both Campbell and Walker left the game. Eric Wilson, a mid-season signing who has almost exclusively contributed on special teams, was the second sub into the lineup on Sunday.

For what it’s worth, LaFleur also said that inside linebacker Krys Barnes could “potentially” return to the team this week. Barnes was placed on injured reserve earlier this season for a high ankle sprain and is now eligible to return to practice. When he does start practicing, it starts a three-week window in which he can practice with the team without having to count against the 53-man roster. Prior to Barnes’ injury, he was considered the team’s third inside linebacker behind Campbell and Walker.

The Packers currently have an open roster spot on their active roster, but running back Kylin Hill, who has been practicing with the team after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, is nearing the end of his three-week window. The question is if Green Bay plans on keeping four running backs on their active roster or if Hill’s addition means that Patrick Taylor, who is a special teams contributor, will move back down to the practice squad. If Taylor shifts back down to the practice squad, then there’s room for the Packers to activate both Hill and Barnes.

In other injury news, LaFleur also spoke on guard Elgton Jenkins’ foot injury. Jenkins, who has been rehabbing from a 2021 ACL tear, was apparently stepped on in practice on Thursday, which is where his foot injury stems from. This is, unfortunately, the second time the Packers have dealt with this in 2022 as receiver Allen Lazard also missed playing time earlier in the season because he was stepped on in practice. As LaFleur put it, everyone believed Jenkins would be “alright” until gameday when Jenkins tested out his foot on Buffalo’s turf.