NFC North Rundown, Week 5: A double-doink helps instead of hurts a division team

It feels like just yesterday, but it was way back in January 2019 that the Double Doink happened. Cody Parkey attempted a field goal at the end of regulation in the NFC Wild Card game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to send the Bears on to the Divisional Playoffs.

As you no doubt remember, an Eagles lineman got a tiny piece of the football on its way over the line and the ball hit the upright, then the crossbar, and bounced out. It was a brutal way to lose a game, and the Bears went home while Philadelphia moved on to play the New Orleans Saints after holding on for a 16-15 victory.

On Sunday in London, NFL fans got another double-doink, and another NFC North team was involved. However, this time it was the Minnesota Vikings in the game, and they ended up on the fortunate side of the bounces. Minnesota had taken a three-point lead in overtime and the Saints drove to just across midfield on their only possession of the extra frame. With time running out on the ten-minute period, the Saints lined up for a 61-yard field goal in the hopes of escaping the UK with a tie, but Wil Lutz’s kick hit an upright and the crossbar — similar to Parkey’s — and the Vikings could come home winners.

That win sent Minnesota to 3-1 on the season, where they hold a share of the division lead with the Green Bay Packers. Here’s a look at the Vikings’ takeaways from Sunday and the same for the Bears and Detroit Lions, who both lost to slip back in the division race after the 2022 season’s first month.

Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Week 4: W 28-25 vs. New Orleans Saints (in London)

Week 5: vs. Chicago Bears

Lewis Cine injury update: Vikings safety suffers fractured ankle, needs surgery - Daily Norseman

The rookie safety's season is over after just four games, and he stayed in London for the first of multiple procedures to stabilize that broken ankle.

Vikings-Saints Game Ends on Amazing Double-Doink Field Goal Miss - Sports Illustrated

The last time we got a double-doink, it was the Bears on the painful end of it. This time, an NFC North team benefited, as the Vikings won thanks to Wil Lutz hitting the upright and the crossbar on a game-tying attempt from 61 yards as time ran out on overtime.

Chicago Bears (2-2)

Week 4: L 20-12 at New York Giants

Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings

10 Takes after yet another frustrating Bears offensive performance and a 20-12 loss - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears still won't let Justin Fields loose, much to the chagrin of their fans, and the team's offensive line is a complete mess.

3 things that stood out to Eberflus in Chicago Bears loss to New York Giants | Bears.com

The Bears are playing their old hits rather than embodying Matt Eberflus' HITS principles, including failing to hustle after a fumble and coughing up the football on a punt late in the game.

Detroit Lions (1-3)

Week 4: L 48-45 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 5: at New England Patriots

Special teams misadventures cost the Lions dearly in Week 4 loss | Lions Wire

Remember Dominik Eberle from his cup of coffee with the Packers in the offseason? He missed a PAT and booted a kickoff out of bounds late in the first half that led to a field goal, mistakes that would come back to haunt Detroit in a three-point loss.

The Detroit Lions are making some personnel changes on defense - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions have scored the most points of any team in the NFL, but they have also allowed the most points in the league. Dan Campbell expects to make some changes, likely to be a bit less aggressive with the hopes of containing big plays.