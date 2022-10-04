Packers Reacts Survey, Week 5: Who’s the best option at right tackle?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers managed to squeeze out a 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots in a game that was not supposed to be nearly as close as it was. The Packers kicked a game-winning field goal with time running out in overtime, needing a full 70 minutes to defeat a Patriots team that played third-string QB Bailey Zappe for most of the game.

One of the issues in the game was the right tackle position, where Elgton Jenkins continues to struggle. Jenkins’ anchor in pass protection has been lacking a bit, and the Packers have reportedly begun to consider shaking up the starting group on the line. If that is the case, Jenkins could be a candidate to move back inside to guard, where he has been an All Pro-caliber player in the past.

Doing that could prompt the Packers to move Yosh Nijman to right tackle with David Bakhtiari back to man the left side. But another option could be to insert rookie Zach Tom, who looked very solid at tackle in the preseason and in his college career at Wake Forest.

Which of those options do you think is the best at this point? Let us know in this week’s Reacts survey below to give us your opinions on some other questions around this team, including your feelings on the different units on defense and much more.