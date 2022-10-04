 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers bring in 5 offensive linemen to tryout on Tuesday

Among them is former Wisconsin Badger Beau Benzschawel.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers brought in the following offensive linemen for tryouts on Tuesday: Beau Benzschawel, Deion Calhoun, Jean Delance, Nick Ford and Bam Olaseni. Currently, the Packers have no offensive lineman on their 16-man practice squad and tackle Caleb Jones, who was promoted off of the practice squad in Week 2, is on the NFI list for an undisclosed illness. He did not practice at all last week and did not play in Week 4.

Delance and Olaseni are important to highlight here because they both were brought in on pre-draft visits by the Packers. Green Bay brought in eight total offensive linemen with their allotted 30 pre-draft visits and the team has pushed hard to acquire the late-round and undrafted linemen that they’ve shown interest in. The team drafted tackle Rasheed Walker in the seventh round, initially signed Texas A&M’s Jahmir Johnson before he was waived with an injury settlement and now has brought in Delance and Olaseni for second looks. Delance originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent this spring and was waived with a non-football illness designation. The 6’8”, 330-pound Olaseni signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent and made the team’s initial practice squad roster.

Wisconsin Badgers fans will remember Beau Benzschawel, a former two-time All-American from Grafton, Wisconsin. After going undrafted in 2019, he signed with the Detroit Lions and has spent time with four teams. He has played in three NFL games, all as a special teams player.

Deion “Shaq” Calhoun played with the Packers’ Elgton Jenkins at Mississippi State and has spent time with five NFL teams over his career. As an undrafted rookie in 2019, he started seven games as an injury replacement for the Miami Dolphins. He was waived the next season and got one start with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ford was a teammate of Olaseni’s at Utah and was named a First-Team All-Pac-12 player last season. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he made the team’s initial practice squad in 2022.

With 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, not including Jones on the NFI list, a practice squad offensive lineman has a severely uphill battle to see any playing time for the Packers this season. With that being said, the team might still make a move as they are short at that position on the practice squad while they’re doubled up at the receiver, cornerback, inside linebacker, outside linebacker and defensive line positions.

