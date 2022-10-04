Packers bring in 5 offensive linemen to tryout on Tuesday

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers brought in the following offensive linemen for tryouts on Tuesday: Beau Benzschawel, Deion Calhoun, Jean Delance, Nick Ford and Bam Olaseni. Currently, the Packers have no offensive lineman on their 16-man practice squad and tackle Caleb Jones, who was promoted off of the practice squad in Week 2, is on the NFI list for an undisclosed illness. He did not practice at all last week and did not play in Week 4.

Jean Delance is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 393 out of 1215 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/KIve2ongol #RAS via https://t.co/kK8KLjVi6H pic.twitter.com/2sDJKl2ApI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

Bamidele Olaseni is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 3.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 744 out of 1215 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/2Sfqy2sPri #RAS #UDFA https://t.co/DOMj9ZmMnO pic.twitter.com/MHG2YuM5aG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Delance and Olaseni are important to highlight here because they both were brought in on pre-draft visits by the Packers. Green Bay brought in eight total offensive linemen with their allotted 30 pre-draft visits and the team has pushed hard to acquire the late-round and undrafted linemen that they’ve shown interest in. The team drafted tackle Rasheed Walker in the seventh round, initially signed Texas A&M’s Jahmir Johnson before he was waived with an injury settlement and now has brought in Delance and Olaseni for second looks. Delance originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent this spring and was waived with a non-football illness designation. The 6’8”, 330-pound Olaseni signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent and made the team’s initial practice squad roster.

For those asking for the #RAS of Beau Benzshawel, here you go. pic.twitter.com/IjeBeOHzGd — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 28, 2019

Wisconsin Badgers fans will remember Beau Benzschawel, a former two-time All-American from Grafton, Wisconsin. After going undrafted in 2019, he signed with the Detroit Lions and has spent time with four teams. He has played in three NFL games, all as a special teams player.

Deion Calhoun went undrafted in the 2019 draft class.



Deion Calhoun posted a Elite #RAS with Poor size, Elite speed, Good explosiveness, Great agility at the OG position.#Dolphins pic.twitter.com/wf84mKVCTb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2019

Deion “Shaq” Calhoun played with the Packers’ Elgton Jenkins at Mississippi State and has spent time with five NFL teams over his career. As an undrafted rookie in 2019, he started seven games as an injury replacement for the Miami Dolphins. He was waived the next season and got one start with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nick Ford is a OC prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 245 out of 534 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/IBwPRQpSVl #RAS #UDFA https://t.co/Z2D0g94tGJ pic.twitter.com/Y6Z3EgBBGb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

Ford was a teammate of Olaseni’s at Utah and was named a First-Team All-Pac-12 player last season. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he made the team’s initial practice squad in 2022.

With 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, not including Jones on the NFI list, a practice squad offensive lineman has a severely uphill battle to see any playing time for the Packers this season. With that being said, the team might still make a move as they are short at that position on the practice squad while they’re doubled up at the receiver, cornerback, inside linebacker, outside linebacker and defensive line positions.